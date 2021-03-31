MDEX achieves a high score of 94% in the CertiK security audit, among the most secure leading DeFi projects

Compartir

Singapore, March 30, 2021 – MDEX Leading Decentralized Exchange recently got a 94% security audit score on CertiK, a leading blockchain security company. Its high score indicates that it is among the safest leading DeFi (decentralized finance) projects.

CertiK is a leading global blockchain security company, founded by computer science professors from Yale and Columbia Universities. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and expertise, CertiK has conducted more than 400 audits and obtained more than $ 10 billion in value of digital assets. He has conducted audits for major crypto exchanges Binance, Huobi, OKEx, and over 100 top-notch blockchains and DeFi protocols such as Tera, Bancor, Shapeshift, and Blockstack.

MDEX passes the CertiK security audit with great success

MDEX smart contracts have undergone CertiK’s formal verification and security risk audits and passed with flying colors.

At the time of writing, an overview of the MDEX security audit shows that it scored from the 97% in Static Analysis , with minor vulnerability and security verification problems; 100% Chain Monitoring , with healthy real-time transactional tracking systems; 92% in Social Sentiment , based on a positive sentiment analysis; 96% in Governance and autonomy , a ‘Strong’ score in verification of contracts and monitoring of activities on decentralized practices; 100% in market volatility , which means that it has solid indicators on trading volume / liquidity / depth; and 88% in Safety Assessment , a “Good” score based on fact-based and multifaceted security assessments.

CertiK’s audit (download link here) reports that, in general, MDEX “the source code is well written with security practices” and that the “Business logic is complete and is implemented accordingly.” After conducting rounds of communications with MDEX about possible improvements, CertiK notes that “the MDEX team has resolved the questions promptly.”

Security is paramount for DeFi smart contract protocols

While security is important for both CeFi (centralized finance) environments, it is critical for DeFi environments.

Centralized information systems are secured by the companies that provide them. In the DeFi world, instead of relying on corporate entities, smart contracts are entrusted to monitor code that could handle billions or millions in funds.

Since smart contracts are immutable once implemented, security risks in the code must be addressed prior to launch. Bugs or security vulnerabilities can lead to mishandling of funds or expose smart contracts to hacking opportunities.

MDEX continues its commitment to safety

MDEX, an automated market-making DEX, currently implements a dual-chain liquidity and translation mining mechanism, offering low-to-zero fees and fast transactions, which has solidified its position as the leading DEX in both Coinmarketcap as in Coingecko.

MDEX, one of the largest decentralized protocols implemented and maintained at HECO, clearly understands that decentralization goals cannot be achieved without demonstrable trust in all facets of the blockchain.

As MDEX continues its goal of being the composite DeFi ecosystem that integrates DEX, IMO, and DAO, the security and propriety of its blockchain-based protocols and smart contracts will remain front and center.

