It has long been announced that Disney is looking for a way to make a movie of the popular Akira Toriyama story, and it seems the studio has found Frieza’s actor in the live-action ‘Dragon Ball’.

The study is focused on using a totally Asian cast, and although it made the news since 2019, They have also said that the real goal is to build a Dragon Ball cinematic universe, including a live-action series.

The project has been so famous that there are already actors who want to be part of it, including a villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Frieza actor in the live-action ‘Dragon Ball’ could come directly from the Marvel Studios movies, since whoever played Ulysses Klaue, Andy Serkis, wants to be the main villain in the history of Goku.

Andy Serkis seems to be at the top of the studio list due to his experience in motion capture and voice-over work, making it a strong option to develop a CGI version of Frieza on the screen.

In fact, given the many transformations of the character in the Dragon Ball universe, we could be seeing a variety of designs in the movie, and although the details about the exact role he would have in the story remain unclear.

Disney’s apparent commitment to making ‘Dragon Ball’ should mean that they are going to put a lot of effort into the effects, as they must convince fans that they are very disappointed in ‘Dragon Ball Evolution’ 2009.

It is a fact that the studio wants an exclusively Asian cast for the project, with potential actors including ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding as Vegeta, casting Serkis in a purely CGI role would represent a wise move based on his work on franchises like ‘Lord of the Rings’.