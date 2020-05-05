One of the next Marvel series on Disney + could bring back one of the forgotten characters that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had, not only back in action but as a fiancé of one of the protagonists.

‘Hawkeye’ is the series that will see the return of this character that will focus on the adventures not of one, but of two characters wearing the cloak of the archer in the comics, that is Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.

This last character is one that fans are eager to see his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time, which so far has not been chosen.

But this series could also bring back an ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ character. and with the added surprise that Mockingbird would marry Hawkeye.

It was Adrianne Palicki who played the spy for S.H.I.E.L.D. for almost two seasons and in fact it was going to have a spin-off, which did not please the executives of ABC and Marvel, so they decided to cancel it.

‘Hawkeye’, like the other Disney + shows, may have established MCU characters as guests. Like the movies, the shows could include some amazing cameos.

Marvel could use Mockingbird, aka Bobbi Morse, who has not been seen since the third season of the ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ series.

In the comics, Hawkeye and Mockingbird had a passionate romance that resulted in the two getting married shortly after they first met. The marriage, riddled with constant disagreements between the two characters, ended in a divorce in 2000.

Given their relationship in the comics, Mockingbird would marry Hawkeye in the series, as she seems to know him, and even calls him by name.

Palicki has expressed a desire to re-play Mockingbird, this connection could be explored in ‘Hawkeye’.

Hawkeye may include a Mockingbird appearance causing Clint to require a favor from a former companion from his S.H.I.E.L.D days. This would give Marvel a great opportunity to conclude the Bobbi Morse story.