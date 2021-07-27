McQuarrie publishes new image of the filming ‘Mission Impossible 7’

The director shares a new image of the long-awaited sequel The film has its arrival date for May 27, 2022

The director of ‘Mission Impossible 7’, Christopher McQuarrie, has shared a new photo from the set on Instagram that has fans speculating about the train scene that was captured by networks late last year. What will happen in that sequence? Without a doubt the action, once again, is assured.

McQuarrie has kept his fans engaged with the filming process by sharing photos of the cast and crew members, as well as snapshots of sets and locations that will come into focus once the film comes out next May. Unlike the last train-themed image, which showed the outside of the train during an anxiety-provoking stunt, the new one is an upside down selfie on what appears to be the inside of the train.

In the background, a camera appears to be hanging on the wall. Maybe to capture the action of the train going off the tracks? McQuarrie’s post have whetted the appetite of action lovers everywhere who are eagerly waiting to see where the franchise is headed in this seventh installment.

The production has endured a number of obstacles beyond the train accident, including closures caused by COVID-19, but the project appears to be winding down for some of the cast members. Cary elwes recently revealed on Twitter that he had finished production on ‘Mission Impossible 7’.

The film is the third film in the franchise written and directed by McQuarrie. Tom cruise returns to play Ethan Hunt, alongside Ving rhames, Simon Pegg Y Rebecca ferguson, who are ready to reprise their roles. They are added Cary elwes, Vanessa kirby, Indira Varma, Pom klementieff Y Mark Gratiss, among many others. McQuarrie and Cruise are also producing the project alongside JJ Abrams, David Ellison, Jake Myers, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Look at the image in question below:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters May 27, 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io