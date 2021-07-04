McNally and Gauff qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The americans Caty mcnally Y Cori gauff, number 35 of the WTA and number 39 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 32 of Wimbledon by 6-4 and 6-4 in one hour and thirty-one minutes to the Spanish players Sara Sorribes Tormo Y Paula Badosa, number 78 of the WTA and number 360 of the WTA respectively. After this result, the winners will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, while the winners managed it 4 times. Likewise, Mcnally and Gauff had a 72% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and achieved 66% of the service points, while their opponents had a 65% first serve and a double fault, managing to win the 53% of service points.

In the round of 16 Mcnally and Gauff will face off with the Russian players Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova next Monday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It takes place on an open-air lawn and a total of 63 couples can see their faces. In addition, it is celebrated between June 28 and July 11 in London.