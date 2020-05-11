Will handle design, development, competition, factory operations and planning

He will begin his stage in the team on June 1

Formula 1 does not stop during the break. Although the factories are closed, the teams are still running and are restructuring to return to racing. Williams does so with a new signing, that of Simon Roberts, who comes to the team from McLaren to be the new general manager of the Grove team.

Williams continues with measures to progressively return mid-grid. For this, he has hired Simon Roberts, who will occupy the new position of general manager of the team. As explained by Grove, Roberts will be in charge of design, development process, track work, factory operations and planning.

Roberts is a well-known figure in the paddock. He began working in Formula 1 in 2003 as chief operating officer and chief executive officer of McLaren. In 2009, he made the jump to Force India as director of operations. A year later he returned to Woking to continue his work and became part of the executive team.

After a little more than ten consecutive years of work for McLaren, where he was one of the key pillars of the great step forward that the team has taken in the last year, now a new stage begins in Williams. He will have the task of helping the team fight for points after a 2019 in which they only got one at the German GP.

This signing of Williams is not so aimed at improving the results of the team this season, but it would begin to be noticed more from 2021 and especially in 2022, when the new regulation comes into force.

Claire Williams, team boss, highlights Roberts’ career so far. The engineer will not start in this new position until June 1.

“Simon will bring Williams vast experience and knowledge and we are delighted that he will join us when we return to work after this long and forced closure. He will lead a highly talented team that is looking forward to designing and developing the next generation of Formula 1 cars.Claire stresses in the announcement statement.

