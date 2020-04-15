McLaren manager thinks there is a risk of losing some teams

Despite everything, he sees “no sign that F1 will not exist next year”

The director of McLaren in Formula 1, Andreas Seidl, assures that it is necessary to carry out drastic changes in the financial aspect to guarantee the survival of all the teams in the face of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Woking team was the first to take measures in relation to its employees to mitigate the effects of the crisis. Now Andreas Seidl asks the premier class to change course to make it more sustainable for small teams.

“The crisis we are in now is the last wake-up call for a sport that was previously unhealthy and also not sustainable. We have reached a point where we need big and drastic changes,” says Seidl, according to the GP Fans newspaper. .

“For us, the most important thing is that we take the next step regarding the budgetary limit, because we believe that it is important due to the losses that we will face this year, the magnitude of which is unknown because until now we do not know when we will compete again.”

“It is important, along with other measures, such as freezing the development of the car to survive this year. It is also important for our shareholders, we must show them that this year’s losses can be compensated in the coming years,” he adds.

Regarding the budget limit, the FIA ​​manages several options and Jean Todt is in favor of gradually reducing it to 110 million euros.

Despite Seidl’s “scaremongering,” the German sees “no sign that Formula 1 will not exist next year.” Of course, some teams will be very affected and it is possible that they may disappear.

“The biggest risk I see is that we will lose teams if we do not take decisive action now. It is very important that we carry out all of these actions that we have discussed in previous weeks, such as freezing cars or extending ‘vacations’ to ensure that this year we have the maximum money savings for all the teams. ”

“And then it is very important to simply have a lower budget limit to ensure that we have a positive impact for all of us who participate in Formula 1 in the future, that we can be part of a sport that is healthy and financially sustainable. “adds the German.

On the other hand, the director of the British training is aware that the losses will be large – Franz Tost estimated the loss for each uncontested GP at two million euros – but he hopes that the measures taken will be effective.

“We definitely know that we will lose a lot of money with some races that will not take place. Of course, there is a pessimistic scenario where we do not have races this year, which would have a huge financial impact.”

