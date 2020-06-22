A $ 15 million McLaren? It is not a special version of one of the current McLaren GTs, not even that very special Longtail version that it plans to launch shortly, nor is it a “one-off” variant requested by a special customer.

It is a classic McLaren, a true 97 Longtail, from which it is expected to obtain a price that only the Ferrari GTO and some other very special car achieve. 15 million may seem like a lot, but a 1994 McLaren F1, with the LM package, fetched 19.8 million euros at auction.

This model, with the 19R chassis, is one of them ten McLaren F1 GTR Longtail that the firm built at the time to celebrate the victory at Le Mans. And it is also the first of them, used as a ‘test prototype’ before being sold. Today it is legal for the road, but before it was a racing car and he managed to run the 1,000 kilometers of Suzuka in the colors of Lark, and some tests of the Japanese GT500 with the Take One team.

A model that has been completely restored and returned to its original livery with the help of Lanzante, a preparer linked to McLaren, and in which Gordon Murray himself, the creator of the model, has also intervened, through his current company Gordon Murray Design. And it looks like the engine has been tweaked – at least CarScoop suspects it – and its power could have been increased from the original 600 horsepower to nearly 900.

Do you want to see it? It is for sale at the establishment of Tom Hartley Jr, one of the great British specialists in the sale of supercars and great classics, a continuation of his father’s business. And this is the list price, a price that includes all the accessories necessary to convert it back into a competition vehicle. And Gordon Murray’s special book on how the car was designed, as a gift.

It is not the only similar car that Tom Hartvey Jr. has sold in this way. He recently did it with another GTR Long Tail, the 27R chassis, also used in competition and that disputed the 24 Hours of Le Mans of 1997 with the colors of Lark before competing in the FIA ​​GT championship. And he was the first McLaren Longtail to win an Endurance competition. He restored it and legalized it for the highway with Lanzante. And it has also recently sold a standard F1 GT.

