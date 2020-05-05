Seidl maintains that his team has been, is and will be an independent team

McLaren crew chief Andreas Seidl says his team will not adapt the Racing Point philosophy of 2020 when they reassemble Mercedes engines next year. Those at Woking want to go back to the top on their own in the future, through hard work and without the need to copy their power unit supplier.

The similarities of the Racing Point RP20 and the 2019 Mercedes W10 gave a lot to talk about during the preseason tests. Silverstone’s were the fastest team in the middle zone, but their image did not stop well, given that these similarities were not welcomed.

For his part, Seidl has completely rejected that idea, and maintains that they have no intention of copying Mercedes in 2021. The German is clear that they will work hard again to continue climbing positions in the classification in the coming years, as already They did in 2019 and throughout its history in motorsports.

“McLaren always has been an independent brand in the motor world, and we want to continue like this. We have very ambitious goals and we want to achieve them by working very hard on it, “said Seidl in words collected by the German magazine SpeedWeek.

On the other hand, Seidl adds that he has not the slightest doubt that the Racing Point RP20 is a legal car, and even so, he is clear that he will not waste time or see any special reason to protest about it. McLaren’s crew chief says there are much more important issues to address today, such as the budget ceiling, which is very close to closing at $ 145 million by 2021.

“I’m sure everything that has to do with that car is legal. I don’t see any special reason to protest, and besides, I don’t have the energy to waste it on. For me, there are other more important issues, among them, the budget ceiling “, has expressed Seidl to close.

