Andreas Seidl confirms that they will continue with Renault if this situation arises

McLaren and FIA agree to chassis inspections for the change to Mercedes

Andreas Seidl, McLaren’s director in Formula 1, has confirmed that his cars will continue to be powered by Renault despite the 2020 season being extended to 2021, the year in which those from Woking will switch to Mercedes engines. The French will not be an obstacle in this case.

Formula 1 seriously considers the possibility that the 2020 season will be extended to the initial months of 2021 due to the coronavirus. Seidl has commented that in that case, McLaren will continue with Renault engines. The rhombus brand will give its approval for it to be so.

“If that really happens, if we keep running in January, I don’t think there is any problem with the agreement we have with Renault. It is important to note that we have a great and transparent relationship with them. It will not be a problem, “he said in a conference call.

By 2021, the FIA ​​and Liberty Media have frozen development on the chassis to save teams costs. McLaren will have special permission to make major modifications to properly mount the Mercedes engine. The Federation will inspect the relevant changes.

“Of course, there will be restrictions on how to integrate the Mercedes power unit in our car. We have agreed with the FIA ​​that they will investigate very closely that we only make the necessary changes to install the engine, “he explained.

“We fully understand it and we also accept it because in the end we must have a more general picture of the situation. We have to accept and support freezing chassis development. That ensures savings for everyone this year, “said Seidl to finish.

The new Formula 1 cars will take effect from the 2022 campaign. The McLaren director in the premier class has also recognized that have never thought of postponing the arrival of the Mercedes unit despite the one-year delay of the new technical regulations.

Meanwhile, the start of the 2020 season is still on hold. The global pandemic has disrupted the plans of Formula 1 and of all motorsport entirely. The action on the track is not expected to start until next July if the disease ceases in European countries.

