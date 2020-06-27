Zak Brown confirms that Austria’s car will be different from Australia’s

He believes the ‘token’ system will punish McLaren for the change to Mercedes

Zak Brown has confirmed that McLaren will bring improvements to the inaugural event of the 2020 Formula 1 season, which will arrive on the first weekend of July on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix after complications caused by the coronavirus.

The Woking team has not been idle in this period of ‘inactivity’. Like many other teams, McLaren will land at the Red Bull Ring with upgrades, so the car will be different than the one it was going to race in Australia.

“Yes, we have improvements – for the Austrian GP -” confirmed Zak Brown in an interview for the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.

As for the updates that they will be able to make throughout the season, Zak reveals that they will not be numerous due to approval issues. Furthermore, he believes that the switch to Mercedes engines could be a ‘punishment’ by 2021 for the token system.

“There will be fewer improvements due to homologation. Therefore, we will focus on the areas that are still free. The token system will punish us for changing the Renault engine to Mercedes.”

“That will cost us some tokens and will limit us next year to bring improvements to the car. However, we believe that the engine will make up for this loss,” he added.

Regarding the start of the season, the CEO of McLaren Racing expects a tight battle in the middle group, since in the preseason tests there were several teams in a similar performance tier.

“We were really satisfied with our car during the Barcelona tests, but it was also clear that Racing Point would cause us problems with its old Mercedes. Overall, the middle group was incredibly tight.”

“No one was too far behind, not even Williams. The battle in the middle group promises the greatest tension this year as well. And now imagine that this can also be transferred to the upper zone,” Brown said in conclusion.

