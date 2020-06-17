The company studies the sale of 20% or 30% of the equipment

The sale would help reach F1’s budget limit

The McLaren Group is weighing the sale of a minority share of its Formula 1 team with the aim of gaining liquidity – in the form of tens of millions of euros – in the face of the coronavirus crisis, according to Sky News reports.

The pandemic has deepened a crisis that came from afar. The drop in sales and the null activity of the Formula 1 team have led to losses of 133 million pounds –148.5 million euros at the current exchange rate.

This, together with the series of bonds that they issued to mitigate the losses from the Honda march in 2017 – which contributed about 100 million dollars – has turned the snowball into an avalanche of difficult solution.

Mumtalakat – the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, one of the shareholders – injected £ 300 million into the company in March. Despite this, the group was forced to cut a total of 1,200 jobs.

One of the ways McLaren found was to ask for a £ 150m loan from the UK Government, but it was refused; the other, to mortgage part of its collection of classic cars and its headquarters in Surrey.

Now, the escape route that the British company is weighing is the partial sale of the Formula 1 equipment. According to the aforementioned media, they are studying selling between 20% and 30% of the equipment, which would report tens of millions of euros.

The company is in the initial process of studying the sale. Other financing methods are still being considered, but at the same time they have had conversations with advisers and lenders in recent days.

The sale of a part of the team would help to have sufficient funds to reach the budget limit announced by Formula 1 –145 million dollars from 2021– and thus be able to fight on equal terms with the leading teams.

