McLaren has embarked on a new adventure on the IndyCar, which is halted by the spread of the coronavirus. For this challenge, he has formed his driver lineup with Oliver Askew and Patricio O’Ward. With them they hope to have the same good atmosphere that the team has in Formula 1 with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Both have had different trajectories up to this point in their careers. O’Ward tried his luck in Europe, although in 2018 he won the Indy Lights and after leaving the Red Bull young driver academy, he has focused all his efforts on America. For his part, Askew has directed his career in the United States and has less experience than his partner.

As far as personality is concerned, they are both very different. The Mexican is more like Norris, while the American would be more akin to Sainz. However, as in the queen category, the two have an excellent relationship.

“Oliver and I are completely different. I feel like he has come off a bit by having me around. He is a very funny boy, not many people know that side of him. I want people to see him because he is very funny and I laugh all the time when I’m with him. The most important thing is that having a good atmosphere will help us, “O’Ward said in statements to TheRace.com portal.

For his part, Askew has also made clear what is one of McLaren’s priorities in the IndyCar and has expressed the good relationship he maintains with his teammate.

“I think Pato and I are going to be a couple similar to the one between Sainz and Norris. I think that is what McLaren is looking for when choosing us for his IndyCar program. We are both quite young and we get along very well. At the same time, we are very different too, but I suppose that the opposite poles attract each other, or that is what they say, “he said.

As it happens in practically any team, in Arrow McLaren SP there is also a number one pilot, who is the Mexican, and a number two pilot, in this case, the American. Askew has been happy with his place in the team and has stressed that the main thing for both is to look after the interests of his team.

“My relationship is quite open with Pato. If I have a problem with something, I will tell him and I am sure he will do the same. I think it will be really important to look ahead. We have been working really well together. We are very competitive And we know what is best for us at this point in our career, to keep going. That is doing the best for the team, “he said to finish.

