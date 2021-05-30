McLaren values ​​joining Mercedes in protest against Red Bull wings

The fact that the wings used by Red Bull will not be banned until the next French GP is not acceptable to Andreas Seidl, who believes that they should be banned with immediate effect and forgotten.

The images of the Barcelona Grand Prix in which it was appreciated how the rear wing of the RB16 visibly lowered its height on the main straight of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya were the trigger for a prolonged dispute that will live its next chapter in the Azerbaijan GP, ​​at which time Mercedes has threatened to denounce those of Milton Keynes for violating the regulations.

At Motor.es we already explain the mechanism in video that seem to have launched those commanded by Christian Horner, a maneuver that has raised suspicions among the teams that make up the Formula 1 grid. The last of them to express their views on it and comment on the actions they intend to carry out it was McLaren: «Obviously we are independent with respect to what Mercedes is doing“Said Andreas Seidl.

«We discussed this with the FIA. As we have already said, we are not at all happy that our rivals can continue to use cars that, from our point of view, clearly do not comply with the regulations. That is the reason why we have this dialogue with the FIA ​​for now, later we will have to continue from there, ”added the German leader.

While Seidl took it upon himself to emphasize that “I’m not a big fan of protesting against other teams”The truth is that for the moment the papaya orange formation has not ruled out taking legal action against Red Bull. With a week to go before the cars assault the streets of Baku, the energy drink team is winning rivals off the track.

Seidl and Horner answered questions from the press at the last Monaco GP.

“We are having conversations with the FIA ​​to understand what they will establish to make sure that teams that have designed devices or parts that allow things like the ones we have seen in Barcelona simply can never use them again from now on. In the end you can always run with a lot more downforce and still have top speed, so this theme keeps coming up over and over again. There is a regulation in force and all cars have to comply with it, it’s as simple as that, “concluded Seidl.