With the recent coronavirus pandemic, several companies have been affected and this is not the exception for McLaren, since it has had to resort from layoffs to economic cuts to maintain itself.

Another measure that the brand can resort to is the sale, up to 30 percent, of its teams in Formula 1. This as a strategy to obtain funds and invest in improvements for the coming years.

According to Statista, the sale of vehicles by segment in the McLaren market has dropped from 1,819 thousand vehicles in 2019 to 1,619 thousand this year. It even forecasts a drop from 1,383 thousand to 1,307 thousand for 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The British manufacturer has always positioned itself as one of the greats in the industry. It was founded in 1963 by Bruce McLaren and has been dedicated to making sports cars.

On the other hand, Formula 1 is the world brand with the greatest impact behind football and the Olympic Games and the sporting event with the highest turnover in the world. According to Bussenis Book a year generates 5 billion euros and is the brand that grew the most ahead of Adidas or the NBA.

Effects on the automotive sector:

Since the start of the pandemic, different automakers have resorted to closing their factories and for their production to avoid contagions, as is the case of Ford and GM, followed by Honda and other automakers.

According to Wards Intelligence, if production stopped for more than three months, the shortage of vehicles, but especially parts, would lead to a crisis. In addition, if this shortage does not, the low consumption in cars can be caused by the pandemic.

BMW announced a cut of 6,000 employees, among its plans to retire these people early. In addition to the early rotation of its workers.

The German company also points out that this is an opportunity for many young people who are working and who are more confident that they can find an opportunity when they finish studying.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299