Remember that the extra expense of manufacturers is already contemplated in regulation 2021

The teams spoke again yesterday about limiting spending.

McLaren CEO Andreas Seidl rejects Ferrari’s proposal that manufacturers and client teams have different budget ceilings.

Negotiations on Formula 1 measures in the face of the coronavirus crisis continue, for the moment without agreement. McLaren proposes to lower the budget limit to 90 million euros, while Ferrari stands at 135 million euros and also asks for extra concessions for manufacturers who develop parts for customer equipment.

The 2021 economic regulation already takes into account the extra costs of these manufacturers, however, Ferrari wants to limit how much a brand can spend on the development of these parts and what a manufacturer can spend is greater than the limit it has. a client team.

Seidl has made it clear that there is no need for two different budget ceilings before the teams met again yesterday afternoon to continue negotiations.

“I read the comments that have been made, that was discussed in the last meeting we had, it is important to respect the development costs that for example have the teams that sell parts to other teams, but I think that is covered anyway in the financial regulation, the hypothetical value of the pieces, so I see no reason why we need different budgetary ceilings, “Seidl says in statements for the Crash.net web portal.

McLaren has insisted that the coronavirus offers the perfect circumstances to make drastic changes to make the Championship fairer and more competitive.

“The crisis we are in now is a wake-up call to sport, which was not healthy before or sustainable, and has reached a point where we need big changes, also drastic,” added Brown.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.