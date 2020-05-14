Zak Brown highlights the work and professionalism of Madrid

He thinks Ricciardo will be a good substitute for Sainz at McLaren

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, has thanked Carlos Sainz for all the work, professionalism, and commitment shown in his debut season with McLaren. The Spaniard will march to Ferrari in 2021, but he has earned all the admiration of the Woking people in a year full of emotions.

Carlos Sainz will be a titular driver of Ferrari from 2021. The Madrilenian will arrive at the Italian house after establishing himself as a high-value driver with McLaren in the 2019 season. His substitute for the British brand will be the Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

Zak Brown has written a letter to McLaren fans to discuss these two announcements: Carlos’s departure from the team heading for Ferrari and Ricciardo’s landing at the Woking team.

The American has highlighted the great respect McLaren will have for Carlos when their path separates at the end of 2020. Thanks to the fantastic year of the Spanish in 2019, the team established itself as the fourth power on the grid and added from the hand of Sainz his first podium in Formula 1 since 2014.

On the other hand, he has indicated that Ricciardo will be a good replacement for Sainz. The one from Perth leaves Renault after a disappointing year of the diamond brand to embark on a project with which he had already flirted last season.

LETTER FROM ZAK BROWN TO MCLAREN FANS

“Hello everyone,

First and foremost, I hope that you and your families are safe and well. It’s been a while since we’ve been out on the slopes, but we’re working hard to stick with our long-term recovery plan.

I am writing to you, our amazing fans, because I want to share with you some information about the great announcement we have just made: Daniel Ricciardo will be Lando Norris’s partner from 2021.

Daniel does not require any introduction. He is a winning, committed driver and a very tough opponent with a great personality. A few years ago we already tried to join forces with him and finally, we already have our man. He has seen the result of the hard work of the whole team and believes – like all of us – in McLaren and in our return to the top.

Carlos will leave McLaren to run with Ferrari, something that is great for him and we wish him the best for his future. He is very precious here at McLaren and I personally want to thank him for his fantastic contribution to the team. He is not only a talented pilot, but an exceptional professional and partner.

We will push this year to achieve the best results with Carlos while still with the team in 2020. When the time comes to part our ways at the end of the season, he will leave with all our respect and best wishes.

I am very optimistic about what Daniel can do with McLaren. This is another step forward in our plan to become championship contenders.

Thanks to all of you for continuing to support us. Without you, we would not be the team we are today. We know that these are difficult times for everyone, but we will soon be in the entertainment circuits. In the meantime, stay safe and sound. ”

Greetings,

Zak. ”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.