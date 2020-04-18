Seidl sees it well if there are commercial reasons involved

See nothing wrong with sticking with the traditional format if possible

McLaren crew chief Andreas Seidl believes that holding two races on the same circuit and on the same weekend makes sense. The German agrees to do it, although he also does not see with a bad eye that it follows the same format that Formula 1 currently has, that is, that of only one classification and one race.

Seidl prioritizes the health and condition of its employees at all times, and therefore thinks that the two-day events in 2020 would be fine. Also, in case there are business reasons involved, I’d be happy to do up to two races in the same weekend.

“The most important thing is to protect our people, so if we can help them by doing two-day events, it makes sense. In terms of the race weekend format, if there is a business reason behind it, you could do two races in the same weekend, for us it would make sense to do it “, Seidl has declared in words collected by the . web portal.

Of course, Seidl also sees nothing wrong with Formula 1 maintaining its traditional format this season, that is, holding a single qualification on Saturday and a single race on Sunday. He considers it to be a very suitable format and does not see a single reason to touch it.

“But as long as it is not, for me the event format that we have at the moment with the classification on Saturday and the race on Sunday, it has worked quite well, and I don’t see why we have to touch this again, in case there is no commercial reason involved, “he insisted.

On the other hand, Seidl welcomes reducing the preseason or making shorter race weekends in 2021. The German maintains that team workers and journalists will spend a lot of time away from home by the time the season starts, and therefore, consider an idea to take into account that of having fewer days of action in 2021.

“The reduction of the preseason is something that we take into account. For me, the race weekend in itself is not the problem, the problem is the number of days we are all out, and that is no different for the media either. ”

“So if you can help that by having two-day races or taking a test for example next year, it would be fine, also the teams would save money. It is something to keep in mind, and these are other discussions between the teams, the FIA ​​and Formula 1 itself “, Seidl has expressed to finish.

