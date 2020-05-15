The brand has no income at this time because of the covid-19 crisis

Inactivity in F1 and the fall in the sale of street cars, big problems

With this operation they hope to obtain 310 million euros

McLaren is studying the idea of ​​mortgaging its historic cars in order to earn income during the covid-19 crisis, which has stopped sales of the brand’s street cars and paralyzed the activity of the Formula 1 team.

Those of Woking are in full ascension in Formula 1, after a 2019 season in which they have been able to rise from their ashes, the team faces the second campaign of a project in 2020 with which they hope to win again. Of course, to continue with this task, they need to finance their short-term plans and one of the ways they have thought they can do it is through mortgaging their historic cars.

“Like many British businesses, McLaren has been severely affected by the current pandemic and therefore we consider different financing options to get ahead with our business in the short term, “a spokesperson for the team acknowledges in words to Sky Sports.

At the moment, McLaren’s situation due to the coronavirus crisis is complicated. Those in Woking do not obtain Formula 1 income, since the start of the season has been postponed, and in addition, the sale of their street cars has also plummeted and the company’s technological arm is also paralyzed.

McLaren’s goal is to raise about € 310 million by mortgaging its historic cars. The managers thought about this idea when the British Government rejected a loan of 170 million euros that they had requested.

Some McLaren Formula 1s are valued at tens of millions. In total it is estimated that the entire collection has a value of 280 million euros. In addition to cars, they have also thought about mortgaging their large headquarters in Woking, valued at 225 million euros.

