The team has already sent some pieces to Spielberg

A coronavirus safety protocol has been followed

The 2020 Formula 1 season will kick off with the Austrian GP the weekend of July 5. Just a week after the cars started rolling on the track, McLaren has already started with the shipment of some of its parts to Austria.

The team has shared two images through its official Twitter account in which you can see how these containers are loaded on a truck and how some workers insure all the pieces.

In the special circumstances of not only the UK, but the rest of the world, employees have been protected at all times with face masks to prevent possible contagion just before the expected return of Formula 1.

Before the trucks started to leave for Austria, the McLaren drivers had a few days of preparation in both a karting and Silverstone with a Carlin Formula 3.

The team is not in a good economic situation after the crisis caused by the coronavirus, but despite this the beginning of the season is good news for them and for the rest of teams with similar problems.

Those of Woking were the surprise of the middle zone in 2019 to be able to surpass Renault and place themselves as the first behind the big three: Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. With a condensed schedule and a project that advances step by step even with the current difficulties, this 2020 they will have a new opportunity to confirm themselves as the rivals to beat.

However, Renault and especially Racing Point are not going to make things easy for them. Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, who is facing his last year with McLaren, will have the challenge of placing the team again at the top of the table ahead of their closest rivals.

