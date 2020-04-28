Top speed Speedtail is 403 km / hour

Completion of development begins production at Woking factory

The McLaren Speedtail is a hypercar developed by the Woking firm. Introduced in October 2018, it started production in December 2019 and will celebrate the first deliveries in February 2020. It has 1,050 horsepower and a top speed of 403 km / hour, confirming it as the fastest creation of the British manufacturer . It costs 1.75 million pounds sterling, which at the current exchange rate is 2.04 million euros. There are only 106 units.

The Speedtail is a high performance car that is part of the Ultimate Series program, where it shares a showcase with the McLaren Senna, McLaren Senna GTR and McLaren Elva. The Woking signature refers to it as a Hyper GT, as it draws on the design language that has inspired cars set to break top speed records. At the time of its launch it was the fastest street car of the company, a status that it maintains at the time of publication of these lines.

MCLAREN SPEEDTAIL: OUTDOOR

The McLaren Speedtail has a body that is not surprising but not surprising. It is an aerodynamic prodigy that also brings a different touch to everything known so far in aesthetic terms. The front is perfectly recognizable as one of the Woking models, while its long back becomes the main feature of its personality right now. In total it measures 5,137 millimeters long and weighs 1,430 kilos.

MCLAREN SPEEDTAIL: INTERIOR

If on the outside the McLaren Speedtail is already innovative with its mobile aerodynamic flaps, its retractable rear view cameras or its fairing front wheels, it is no less inside. It has a capacity for three passengers as a tribute to the legendary McLaren F1. In the center and in the most forward position is the driver, while the passengers will sit a few centimeters behind each one on one side. It is precisely the driver who takes full advantage of the triple LCD screen that offers all the information of the car. The physical controls are conspicuous by their absence. In addition, we will have two more screens that reflect what the cameras that double as rear-view mirrors ‘see’. These images will be within sight of the driver without him having to move his head.

MCLAREN SPEEDTAIL: MECHANICAL

Beneath the skin of every McLaren Speedtail is a hybrid package in which the thermal part is a thing of the 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 that we already know from the McLaren 720S. The total power together with the electrical part is nothing more and nothing less than 1,050 horses, a figure sufficient to ensure a top speed of 403 km / hour. Of course, this is only possible with the ‘Velocity Mode’ activated, which places all the mobile aerodynamic attachments in a position of minimum resistance to air and brings the car body to the ground at just 35 millimeters.

The top speed has been verified with a high-speed test program at the Kennedy Space Center, where the Speedtail has been able to reach the famous 403 km / hour up to thirty times.

What McLaren has not revealed is the acceleration data from 0 to 100 km / hour, although we do know that it takes 12.8 seconds to reach 300 km / hour from a standstill, which is an improvement of 3.7 seconds compared to McLaren P1.

MCLAREN SPEEDTAIL: PRICES

The McLaren Speedtail is exclusive, as there are only 106 units. Before taxes, the Woking manufacturer announces 1.75 million pounds, which at the current exchange rate is 2.04 million euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 12/23/2019 Last dynamic tests, production phase begins 10/28/2018 Presentation of the McLaren Speedtail

.