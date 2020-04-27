Reducing weight is the main objective of the British for their future models

They will be applied to the most appropriate materials in the world of competition

McLaren has recognized that the number one goal for its models of the future is to reduce weight as much as possible through materials more typical of the world of competition to offset the extra that comes from the arrival of electrified motors and their batteries.

Beyond their power, the most important thing in a sports car is the weight. The lighter, the more agile and effective when cornering. Unfortunately, the arrival of electrification in the industry represents a serious setback in this regard. Either for hybrid cars or totally electrical, the weight of the batteries plays against dynamism. In McLaren they keep it in mind, and that is why they affirm that their main objective is to reduce all the possible kilos in their next models.

“Reducing the weight of our cars is the cornerstone of our strategy for new-generation McLaren. It is the best way to maximize the efficiency and performance of the hybrid models that will arrive from now until 2025. Weight is the great enemy. of performance, whether in a combustion car or an electrified one. Improving in this regard is an absolute priority for us. How to lose weight is what we are dealing with the most now at the McLaren Composites Technology Center, “he said. Mike Flewitt, McLaren CEO.

The results of this work have begun to be seen in the new McLaren 765LT, which announces a weight of only 1,229 kilos, an improvement of 80 compared to what the 720S from which it derives offers. To achieve the goal, McLaren It will increasingly use materials more typical of the racing world at key points such as seats, side windows or transmission, without forgetting others such as tires.

Further, McLaren It also studies in detail where to place the hybrid systems of the cars that are to come in order to avoid possible inertias that are detrimental to the dynamic behavior, something especially sensitive at high speed.

