McLaren has received an injection of more than 340 million euros from its shareholders. Originally, this expansion was intended to cover the voluntary reduction in production from 4,672 cars in 2019 to 4,000 planned for this year “to strengthen the brand’s position in the luxury car market.”

However, the coronavirus has forced this financial injection to be diverted to prop up the Group at this time of total revenue decline, due to this period of forced closure.

Recall that McLaren’s three main shareholders are the Balearic sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, which has 57.7%; followed by Mansour Ojjeh, who through TAG has 14.7% and Michael Latifi – yes, the father of Nicholas Latifi, the Williams driver – who has 10%.

This measure is complementary to the temporary dismissal of a large part of its employees and other staff have seen their emoluments reduced, among them the Group’s managers or Formula 1 drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

Perhaps this will further understand Zak Brown’s position to call for a further reduction in the budget ceiling., reduce it to 90 million euros instead of the 130 agreed for next year and 120 for 2022.

Brown has already said that his shareholders are ready to support the team. Recall that after the battle that ended with the departure of Ron Dennis from the Group, they have already injected funds into the F1 team to start the climb to the best positions, a long road that last year gave its first fruits, but in no case are they willing to make the team a bottomless pit.

Last year the McLaren Group achieved revenues slightly above 1.7 billion euros. Sales of its sports cars were significant and, above all, many more high-end units were sold, with prices exceeding 800,000 euros. In addition, the Formula 1 team has earned more money from both sponsors and commercial rights.

