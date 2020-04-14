The engine is the same 4.0-liter V8 from the original model

Incorporates new forged wheels

The Novitec trainer has gotten to work with the McLaren Senna to give it a more aggressive aesthetic and an extra power that leaves the total at 915 horses.

Novitec, one of the most popular German origin trainers, has gotten to work with the McLaren Senna, one of the most radical creations ever of the brand based in Woking. This is one of the members of the McLaren Ultimate Serieswhere the McLaren Elva and McLaren Speedtail are also.

MCLAREN SENNA NOVITEC: EXTERIOR

The appearance of McLaren Senna of Novitec It does not vary excessively from the original, although it does present new elements such as 20-inch forged Vossen wheels on the front axle and 21 at the rear. These house 255/30 ZR 20 Pirelli P-Zero tires at the front and 325/25 ZR 21 at the rear.

MCLAREN SENNA NOVITEC: INTERIOR

Novitec provides a series of personalized elements inside the McLaren Senna. For example, the range of colors available for the different elements is increased compared to what the standard model offers.

The German preparer also includes new materials such as leather and Alcantara.

MCLAREN SENNA NOVITEC: MECHANICAL

The main modification of Novitec’s preparation for the McLaren Senna comes on the engine. It is the same 4.0-liter V8 biturbo that equips the original model, although this time it delivers a power of 915 horses and a maximum torque of 888 Newton meter. This supposes an improvement of 115 horses and 88 Newton meter that has occurred thanks to a reprogramming of the electronics.

A new exhaust system has also been installed Novitec Race GTR made of an ultralight material called Inconel. This element allows, along with the tires, a reduction in the weight of the original car, which is 1,198 kilos. The preparation offers a weight / power ratio of 763 horsepower per ton.

After going through the Novitec workshops, the McLaren Senna It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 2.7 seconds, while the maximum speed is 335 km / hour. Acceleration improves one tenth of a second the original.

MCLAREN SENNA NOVITEC: PRICE

The price of Novitec’s preparation has not been disclosed.

