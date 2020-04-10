Its 75 units have an owner since before the presentation of the model

Its engine produces 824 horses and is 10 kilos lighter than the street car

It generates 200 more kilos of cornering support than the Senna, 300 more than the P1 GTR

The McLaren Senna GTR is the racing version of the McLaren Senna. It is not suitable for driving on the road. Its production is limited to 75 units, all of them already sold at a rate of 1.4 million euros each.

The Senna GTR is derived from the spectacular McLaren Senna and is the successor to the McLaren P1 GTR. It is part of the Ultimate Series, where it shares a showcase with its legal version and with the McLaren Speedtail. It has two street variants: McLaren Senna LM and McLaren Senna Can-Am.

It was presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and is currently on the Woking production line, from where the first images have already transpired. By their nature, their rivals are circuit animals like the Ferrari FXX-K Evoluzione or the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro.

In November 2019, he was seen at the Bahrain circuit, where the brand moved a prototype unit so that journalists and guests could test it in person.

MCLAREN SENNA GTR: OUTDOOR

The McLaren Senna GTR dispenses with all the unnecessary gadgets and adds even more elements in carbon fiber to reduce its weight to 1,188 kilos, ten kilos less than the McLaren Senna. Its ratio –685 horses per 1,000 kilos– makes it the best car developed by McLaren Automotive.

Although in its conceptual version – presented in Geneva 2018 – it featured the exhausts on the sides, just in front of the rear wheels, in the production finish they adopt the same position as in the street model. They are located in the center of the rear of the car and blow behind the rear wing, just like in modern Formula 1.

But what is most striking is the enormous size of its rear wing, the business card of the Senna GTR’s big secret: its support in a curve. The car generates up to 1,000 kilos of downforce, 25% more than the Senna. In fact, he reaches the same level of ‘downforce’ as his brother, being 15% slower.

Esteban Palazzo, McLaren’s chief designer, has spoken about the challenge of creating a spoiler of these proportions: “Everyone talks about the same thing. The first thing they say is ‘that spoiler is very big,'” he says in a video released. by the brand.

“In any other program, the engineers would come to see you with some figures. But in this particular project, the goal was very big. It was about 1,000 kilos of downforce. Then there was the challenge of where you mounted it, because in addition to downforce it also serves to stabilize the car on the straights. ”

“One should not forget that whoever receives this is a normal client. You do your research to find out what the client likes, but you have to be sure that the 1,000 kilos that you will receive is something that you can understand on the spot.”

The wings are larger and deeper, and the rear incorporates lateral endplates that irrevocably evoke those seen in the queen category. These are fixed, but it has an intelligent DRS that opens in a straight line for greater top speed and closes in braking to give the pilot maximum confidence in every driving situation. The front splitter receives new blades to optimize its performance and create vortices.

All these elements have been tested and developed with technologies that McLaren normally links to its Formula 1 team, such as the wind tunnel or the CFD, which have played a key role in obtaining valid simulations that allow optimizing the performance of the model.

Its suspension derives directly from that used in motorsport.

Although the McLaren Senna GTR does not adhere to any technical regulations, its nature brings it very close to what the future hypercar of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the World Endurance should be.

Photo: Javier Campoy

Photo: Pedro Gómez

MCLAREN SENNA GTR: INTERIOR

The McLaren Senna GTR is offered as standard with a carbon fiber seat with a six-point belt. If the owner wishes, they can install one to carry a co-pilot.

Both the seat and the safety cage are FIA ​​approved.

Elements present in the street car – central touch console, multimedia system, airbags – disappear in the GTR version, as would be expected from a racing car.

The original steering wheel gives way to a competition specification imported directly from the McLaren 720S GT3. Its buttons include features such as the exit control, the speed limiter for pits or a driving mode for rain.

To start the engine, just press a button located on the roof of the model. It is the same mechanism as in the legal Senna.

MCLAREN SENNA GTR: EQUIPMENT

The McLaren Senna GTR allows only one luxury: air conditioning. Its existence means that the car could be even lighter, although its owners will surely appreciate having that comfort when they are in the thick of battle.

The Senna GTR has telemetry, an emergency extinguisher and pneumatic jacks in the image of those used in the DTM. You are also prepared to be able to speak on the radio with the engineer.

It has technologies such as the ‘Anti-Collision Radar System’, imported directly from drag racing, which alerts the driver when other cars approach ours in order to be aware of our position on the track.

Car black box records telemetry and video, available

MCLAREN SENNA GTR: MECHANICAL

He McLaren Senna GTR It equips a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that delivers 814 horsepower with a torque of 800 Newton meters.

The GTR owns 25 more horses than the McLaren Senna. The gain comes from a new engine control and the removal of the secondary catalyst. This last measure reduces the back pressure, facilitating the exit of gases from the combustion chamber towards the exhaust and producing a more aggressive sound.

No data has yet been released on its performance, but it is expected to be above the 340 km / hour reached by the legal version. It accelerates from 0 to 100 in 2.8 seconds, reaches 200 in 6.8 and overcomes the barrier of 300 in 17.5.

The McLaren Senna GTR is less powerful than its predecessor, the McLaren P1 GTR, which with its 986 horses – hybrid system included – surpasses it in 172. But the Senna GTR surpasses it in weight –317 kilos lighter– and in aerodynamic load –317 kilos more support–.

MCLAREN SENNA GTR: PRICE

The McLaren Senna GTR costs £ 1.3m – € 1.4m.

Its production is limited to 75 units, all already sold from the time of its presentation at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/10/2020 Explanation of the rear wing. 12/03/2019 Seen on the Bahrain circuit 09/18/2019 Photographs from the factory. 03/08/2019 Presentation of the McLaren Senna GTR.

