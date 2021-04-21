McLaren sells its Woking headquarters for almost 200 million …

For 170 million pounds McLaren has sold its British headquarters in Woking to Global Net Lease (GNL), while they remain leased for 20 years

April 20, 2021 (16:15 CET)

McLaren headquarters in Woking (England)

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a month for free with no obligation

Paragon, McLaren’s headquarters located in the British town of Woking, has been bought by the North American company Global Net Lease (GNL) after its sale for 170 million pounds, about 197 million euros at the exchange.

The McLaren Group headquarters building was created by architect Norman Foster and has received numerous international awards for its avant-garde design. And that is what the North American company LNG was looking for.

With this injection of money, McLaren will be able to face its financial problems. Its CEO, Zak Brown, commented last year: “Why is all this money of ours being invested in a property? We are not a real estate agency, we are a racing team and a car company. And this is how we will start to get McLaren back … We have a lot of money blocked in this building… ”.