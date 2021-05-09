McLaren sells its iconic headquarters

Many car brands have had a bad year because of the pandemic. The pandemic caught many companies with a changed pace, in restructuring processes or in strong investment processes in the development of new products. McLaren is one of those brands. To cope with the pandemic, those in Woking have been involved in a long and tortuous process of raising funds. This process has involved sell your headquarters to a real estate company, to then sign a 20-year leasing contract. A desperate measure?

It’s not really a desperate measure. The company has achieved a whopping 170 million pounds with this operation, and has signed an agreement to rent it out to their new landlords for 20 years. The company has achieved financing, and will have to pay a comparatively much less amount annually. In addition, with the flexibility to change location in the face of future developments or changing competitive situations. The American company Global Net Lease is the new owner of the iconic McLaren Technology Center, in Woking (United Kingdom).

The English brand has had to face layoffs and a restructuring, as a result of the financial crisis.

It is one of the flagship properties of Global Net Lease, which has possibly achieved a below-market price, and claims to be “delighted” to sign a long-term agreement with the English supercar maker. In addition to selling its production facilities, in March 2020 McLaren formalized a capital increase of 291 million pounds and obtained a £ 150 million loan by the National Bank of Bahrain in June 2020. The company even considered mortgaging its collection of historic cars.

Although they did not get to do it, it is clear that they have put all the meat on the grill to stay afloat. The future of McLaren now passes through the launch of a new generation of supercars and hypercars, structured on a new plug-in hybrid architecture, which combines a V6 biturbo engine with a high-performance electric motor – and has involved the development of a new carbon fiber monocoque. The first of this lineage is the new McLaren Artura, which we could already see in first person a few weeks ago.

The McLaren Artura sets the pattern by which McLaren’s supercars of the future will be cut.

The future of the brand inevitably goes through electrification, but fortunately, they have not yet expressed interest in building an SUV, unlike brands such as Aston Martin or Ferrari.

Photos of the McLaren Artura