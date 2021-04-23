Mclaren sells its facilities in woking

In September of last year McLaren announced that it would put its facilities in Woking up for sale under the sale and leaseback modality, which we explained at that time, and now seven months later the buyer’s announcement arrives. For 170 million pounds sterling the US company Global Net Lease is the new owner.

As agreed from the beginning, the negotiation includes the three main buildings: the McLaren Technology Center, the McLaren Production and the McLaren Thought Leadership Center, in which they will continue to operate normally. The negotiation was carried out for 20 years.

James Nelson, CEO of Global Net Lease, commented that they are excited about “this long-term alliance with McLaren and the benefits this transaction will have for LNG. The purchase exemplifies LNG’s ability to pursue large-scale and cumulative leaseback sale opportunities in a competitive market that adds significant value to our portfolio. “

With this movement, which is expected to be completed by the month of May, McLaren heading for slow but necessary financial recovery which of course should also be reflected in the sales of its street models. Let us remember that in the same sense, the Artura presented last February is also the first step in a new era with hybrid vehicles for the brand.

Mclaren artura