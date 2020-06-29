The bank today confirmed the agreement to grant the loan.

They are 163 million euros that will give them the liquidity they urgently needed

McLaren has reached an agreement with the Bahrain National Bank to obtain a loan of 163 million euros. This is a relief for the group’s lack of liquidity problems following the covid-19 crisis.

On Monday, the National Bank of Bahrain has issued a statement to the Bahrain Stock Exchange confirming that the loan McLaren needed has been agreed and signed, according to the US website Motorsport.com.

“The National Bank of Bahrain hereby confirms to the markets that it has signed the final documents and that all necessary approvals have been guaranteed to facilitate the financing of 163 million euros,” it can be read in the bank’s brief.

This bank is owned by Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain, which in turn is one of the McLaren Group’s largest shareholders. The loan will help the Group to breathe and alleviate the many concerns they had due to their lack of liquidity due to the covid-19 crisis.

The McLaren Group, which was in full legal dispute for lack of liquidity, now gets the injection it was looking to guarantee its activity, both in the field of racing and in automobile production. In this way, the company soon finds the funds it urgently needed, for which it had brought its case to court.

Last Wednesday at SoyMotor.com we anticipated that McLaren had already found a good amount of money to finance itself and today the bank that granted the loan has confirmed the move.

The new liquidity will go, at least in part, to McLaren Automotive, the Group’s largest source of income. In fact, we have already been able to know that there will be a substantial reduction in the number of layoffs, initially estimated at 1,200 people.

