McLaren says the FIA ​​did the right thing with pit stops

As reported by Motorsport.com on Thursday, the SON has taken steps to prevent teams from using sensors and automated systems to anticipate individual steps in a tire change to make them faster.

Starting with the Hungarian Grand Prix, the FIA ​​expects there will be a minimum reaction time for key stop moments.

It is about 0.15 seconds from when the wheel nuts are observed to be tightened until the person responsible for the jack is told to lower the car, and 0.2 seconds from when the jacks are lowered until the pilot receives the signal to accelerate.

It is understood that the measure has been taken amid the concern of some teams that certain rivals may have exceeded the limits with automatic systems that left no margin for error, but offered super-fast times.

McLaren Team Principal, Andreas Seidl, said the changes to the pit stops would not force his team to do anything different, and welcomed what the FIA ​​had done.

“The safety of our pit crew is one of the most important things for us as a team,” he said ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix.

“It’s a very competitive battlefield in F1, and therefore I think it’s good to clarify even more what the FIA ​​expects to be within the rules. I don’t think it will change much for us because we always take, I would say, an approach more conservative here to make sure we don’t put anyone on the pit crew at risk. “

Although the current reduction in pit stop times, with Red Bull regularly making stops below two seconds, has not led to any major incidents, Seidl still believes that it is better for the FIA ​​to get ahead of problems at instead of standing idly by.

“One of the reasons we welcome the initiatives of the FIA ​​is that it is important to anticipate problems or safety issues, and not always wait for them to occur and react,” he said. “So we are very happy with that.”

Seidl added that his team has always tried to balance what is allowed within the regulations regarding pit stops with ensuring that whatever system is used does not pose any risk to the mechanics.

“The way we do the pit stops is about exploring what the regulations allow, but ensuring the safety of our team,” he said.