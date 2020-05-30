Zak Brown confirms that the lack of test will be an impediment for Alonso and Button

Announces initial plans to be frozen until 2021

Zak Brown has confirmed the Arrow McLaren SP team’s intention to line up Fernando Alonso at the Indianapolis 500 in a third car, alongside the team’s two starters, young Patricio O’Ward and Oliver Askew. However, the Woking brand does not plan to add a third car in other tests of this 2020 calendar.

The only appearance of a third McLaren team car will take place this year on the IndyCar calendar at the Indianapolis 500 Miles, as they have canceled the other scheduled appearances and will be limited to their two starting drivers: Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew. .

The team’s initial intention was to line up a third car in several races, with Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson alternating behind the wheel. But uncertainties about the schedule, due to the covid-19 and the ban on testing during the season, have just aborted the team’s plans for this year.

Brown has thus wanted to avoid speculation about the joint project of the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and McLaren team, with the support of Arrow, after it was known that the McLaren Group was going to have a significant reduction in personnel, including 70 members of the F1 team. Despite this “adjustment,” the team’s basic schedule in the United States remains.

“Our decision is to face the IndyCar with two young riders, two Indy Lights champions, is exciting. We know that novice drivers will make some mistakes, but so do some experienced drivers, “Zak Brown told Racer magazine in confirming the decision.

The CEO of McLaren Racing explained that his plans had to be modified “due to the impossibility of carrying out tests. The drivers we had for the third car know how difficult they are with IndyCar races and although they have great experience and trust to be successful, they recognize that they must take a test before competing. So the appearance of a third car is highly unlikely this year”

Brown explained that the team’s original plan “was to get through the first half of the year, make sure we got to the Indy 500 well prepared, and then test some drivers like Button and Johnson before deciding if they wanted to race one or two races,” like previous step to a third full-time car in 2021.

“Our goal is not to have special performances, but to work for something else. Without a test, it is very difficult to get in the car on Friday, to know a track where he has never run, to drive a car that he has not driven before and to expect it to be competitive . So it’s better to postpone these plans to 2021”

Evidently, this will not affect Fernando Alonso in his plan to run the 2020 Indianapolis 500 Miles. He has participated in two previous editions. In his debut he brushed victory, but last year he did not get a place on the grid because the makeshift structure that had to support him did not rise to the challenge. In any case, the 500 Miles have a very special calendar, with a week of continuous filming, allowing you to get acquainted with the car and the track without problems.

