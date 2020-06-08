Each team has its own reasons for not organizing private tests

Mercedes and Ferrari will test before the start of the 2020 season

Formula 1 will return the first weekend of July, on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix, and some teams – such as Mercedes or Ferrari – will prepare the return with their relevant private tests. However, others will not be so lucky: Red Bull, McLaren and Renault will arrive at the beginning of the season ‘with what’s on.’

In that sense, some have even dared with other types of vehicles in the last week. For example, Lando Norris tried an F3 from the Carlin team and George Russell ‘returned’ to go karting with the Argenti Motorsport team. In addition, Charles Leclerc will also go on a kart this week.

But as for the tests with a Formula 1, at the moment the only ones confirmed are those of Mercedes – this week at Silverstone with a W09 – and Ferrari – next week at Fiorano with an SF71H. Why with 2018 cars? Because it is not allowed to test with the cars of this year and neither with those of 2019.

On the other side of the scale are teams like Red Bull, McLaren and Renault. According to the Italian edition of Motorsport, none of these three teams will be able to go out with a Formula 1 car before the start of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix for different reasons.

The reason for the energy drinks brand is simple: its car of the 2018 season and the previous ones – at least the most immediate ones – were powered by Renault, which would conflict with its current biker – Honda – and, of course, not are allowed to use a racing car with specification of 2019 or 2020.

As for McLaren and Renault, the coronavirus has been a tough hurdle to overcome. The official reason for both is based on quarantine issues, always according to the aforementioned means, but the economic crisis also does not help to invest in tests that would only serve to remove some of ‘rust’ from their pilots.

