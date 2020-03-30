Iván Roldán announces he becomes McLaren IndyCar chief aerodynamicist

Brown trusts one of the oldest aerodynamicists for the IndyCar project

His name is Iván Roldán and he will coordinate and supervise, from today, the aerodynamics program of the McLaren project at IndyCar. A Spanish who, excited, will give everything to help his compatriot Fernando Alonso to get the Triple Crown.

This Master in Industrial Engineering who studied at the University of Malaga, reached Formula 1 and McLaren in 2012 after expanding his curriculum with higher studies in Environmental Hydraulics and Vehicle Hydroaerodynamics.

His obsession has always been Formula 1 and he has not stopped until he got to the Great Circus. Eight years ago he started working at Woking as a CFD engineer and since 2014 he has been an aerodynamicist at McLaren. On his way to the premier class, he worked with Manor Motorsport and Sino Vision Racing in British Formula 3 and also for Gordon Murray.

This Saturday he announced on Twitter that he had something to announce: “Good morning, world. Although it is probably one of the least important things on this planet right now, I will soon announce something personal, stay tuned,” he commented.

Now it will be a fundamental part of McLaren’s new project at IndyCar. “Very happy to announce that today I am becoming McLaren Chief Engineer of Aerodynamics at IndyCar to coordinate and supervise the aerodynamics program in our collaboration with Arrow McLaren Schmidt Peterson. Very excited for everything that lies ahead. Believe in McLaren, “he said this morning.

Extremely happy to announce that, as of today, I become Lead Aerodynamics Engineer – IndyCar @ McLarenF1, to coordinate and supervise the aerodynamics program in our partnership with @ArrowMcLarenSP. Very much excited for what we have ahead of us! #BelieveInMcLaren pic.twitter.com/cp73RDmayw

– Ivan Roldan (@ivanlda) March 30, 2020

In this way, Zak Brown is committed to promoting one of his senior engineers to head the aerodynamics department of the new IndyCar team. Although this is a new project, they have the support of Schmidt Peterson, a team with two decades of experience in the American category.

In addition, Roldán will personally contribute his experience in a Formula 1 team that after going through a big pothole, sees green shoots again, a very valuable process and that can serve them well in the new IndyCar adventure.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.