The Indianapolis 500 Miles are celebrated this year on August 23

Alonso bets on Arrow McLaren Schmidt Peterson for his fight for the Triple Crown

McLaren has revealed, this Tuesday, the decoration of the car with which Fernando Alonso will run his third 500 Indianapolis Miles on August 23.

Alonso says goodbye to the orange papaya color to run the 2020 Indianapolis 500 Miles. He ran with him in the 2017 edition and was also scheduled to do so last year. However, this edition, McLaren’s alliance with Schmidt Peterson is a radical change from the colors we associated when thinking about McLaren and IndyCar.

Schmidt Peterson is a team with great experience in the category and Fernando’s bet for this year. The Asturian repeats with the number 66, but will run with different colors. The car with which it will break into the oval has a white base that combines with dark gray and with green details.

FIRST LOOK. Take the first glance at @ alo_oficial's No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet for the 104th # Indy500.

“I am very happy to finally see the car with which I will compete in the Indy 500,” said Alonso. “I feel the passion of the Indianapolis fans who make this race so incredible. I have a lot of respect for this historic event and for all those who compete in it,” added the Spaniard.

The race will begin on Sunday, August 23 at 6:45 p.m. CEST and can be followed live on the SoyMotor.com YouTube channel in audio format or on Movistar + in audiovisual format.

