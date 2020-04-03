The presentation is scheduled for the summer, deliveries at the end of 2020

It will mount a V6 biturbo engine, instead of the characteristic V8 of the brand

McLaren is preparing a new plug-in hybrid sports car. Its presentation is scheduled for the summer of 2020 and deliveries will begin later this year, as long as the coronavirus crisis does not force a last minute readjustment. Its specifications and price are not yet known, although the latest rumors suggest that it will be an affordable car within the possibilities of the brand.

McLaren’s love affair with hybrid technology began in 2013 with the McLaren P1, which was its first plug-in hypercar. Since then, electrification has also been present in the McLaren P1 GTR and the McLaren Speedtail. This means that the model planned for 2020 will be the first ‘commercial’, in the sense that it will not be millionaire or exclusive.

The existence of this new vehicle was confirmed in December 2019. Then it was said that it would be built on a new platform and that it could accelerate from 0 to 96 km / hour in a blazing 2.3 seconds, which would place it three tenths of a second per in front of the McLaren P1. Also of the McLaren 720S and McLaren Senna, which remain at 2.6 and 2.8 respectively.

Now we know that it will use a twin-turbo V6 engine, which in itself is already breaking news because until now McLaren used only 3.8 or 4.0-liter V8 engines. Downsizing also comes to Woking, we’ll see if it will spread to more vehicles. Mike Flewitt, director of the McLaren Automotive division, has confirmed this to Autocar magazine.

Flewitt himself said in December last year that the hybrid package would only mean an increase in weight of 30 kilos thanks to the optimization of the rest of the vehicle. We still do not know what capacity your battery will have, but we do know that the goal is for the electric autonomy to be 32 kilometers. A notable step forward compared to the McLaren P1, which remained in about 15 kilometers.

“We have experience with the hybrid systems of the P1, P1 GTR and Speedtail, and our goal remains to offer a car that can be truly economical and exciting to drive at the same time,” explains the director of McLaren Automotive. “McLaren always wants to create the best possible car for its drivers and we believe that hybrids have potential.”

