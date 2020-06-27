Zak Brown applauds the arrival of the budget limit to Formula 1

The American believes that five or six teams could fight for the title

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown predicts a future Formula 1 with up to nine teams that can fight for any victory and even foresees that up to six teams could fight for the title on equal terms thanks to the budget limit and economic measures taken by the FIA ​​and the FOM.

The originally agreed budget limit was $ 175 million by 2021, but was eventually reduced to $ 145 million – about € 129 million at the current rate – due to the coronavirus crisis. Brown applauds the initiative and sees teams like McLaren, AlphaTauri or Aston Martin with possibilities of meddling in the battle with the greats.

“145 million and then 135 is a good limit. I think five or six teams will be able to operate within the budget limit. That means much more competition and it’s great for the sport. We can use this to bridge the gap with the three teams that They currently spend more, but there are also risks. ”

“There will also be teams behind us that can catch up. We were ready to operate with the 175 million cap. Then it would have been between four teams, but now two are added. I look forward to Aston Martin and AlphaTauri – in the fight – because Red Bull will divide his resources between his two teams. Six teams could be at the budget limit. ”

“I hope that McLaren is one of the four or five teams that can win the title. But there will be eight or nine teams that can win a chaotic race with weather changes or accidents at the start,” said Brown, in an interview for Auto Motor. und Sport.

In that sense, the American looks to categories such as the IndyCar, where equality reigns – the unique chassis and similar performance between Honda and Chevrolet play their part. Zak imagines a more varied Formula 1, with more teams in the fight for the World Cup and above all more unexpected winners.

“In the future we will have a sport in which more than half of the teams will compete with a similar budget. That promises more variety. Nothing will change about the teams that win the most World Cups, it will be between four or five teams. But I can imagine a scenario like IndyCar. The title always goes to a Penske, Andretti or Ganassi driver, but others can win too: Rahal, Coyne or us with our new team. ”

Regarding the current situation of McLaren, whose crisis has been aggravated by the coronavirus, Brown says that the problems have been “solved” and that “positive news will come in the coming days.” The budget ceiling will make Formula 1 profitable for those in Woking, although they will have to take measures – more than have already been taken.

“We too will have cuts. We have already reported the layoff of 70 employees and more steps will be necessary, especially if the cost cap falls to 140 and 135 million. We are currently considering other measures that will be necessary, given that we always want to operate within the cap of the budget. We will need to make these 5 million adjustments in 2022 and 2023, “Brown said in closing.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard