Everything indicates that it will be a hybrid car again

A pure electric would be too limited for limit use

The McLaren P1 will have a direct successor in 2024 that will surely be powered by an electrified engine. Without confirming what type of propeller it will be, everything points to a hybrid – perhaps pluggable.

He 2012 Paris Motor Show witnessed the birth of McLaren P1, the first hybrid in the history of the brand. Its 916 horsepower and 900 Newton meter come from the combination of a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V8 with an electric part that, by itself, delivers 176 hp. Now the British manufacturer is already openly talking about his successor, which should arrive in 2024 and also with electrified mechanics, which are not entirely electric.

Mike Flewitt, McLaren’s CEO, affirms that the engine that will carry the car has not yet been decided, but he discards the idea of ​​one powered only by batteries due to the character that it wants to give it. “We haven’t announced the engine. Logically it will be hybrid or electric. I like electric ones. They are refined and powerful, but their charging times are really restrictive. If we take the McLaren 765LT as an example, we know that many customers are going to put it in a If it was fully electric, you could expect them to use the car at full capacity for 30 minutes and then have to plug it in until the next day. It is not an interesting position, “he said in Autocar.

Despite this, Flewitt considers the high-performance electrical performance such as the Lotus Evija or the Pininfarina Battista impressive. However, for him McLaren it is much more than numbers. “We do not manufacture cars to boast an acceleration of 0 to 200 km / hour or a certain top speed. This is a consequence of the design and attributes that are given to vehicles.”

Another reason in favor of incorporating a hybrid engine instead of a fully electric one it is the weight of one solution and another. Even today electrics are too heavy – mainly due to the battery – to aspire to achieve the same dynamic behavior as with an engine that, at least in part, is combustion. And that for McLaren and the type of car they want to make is vital.

