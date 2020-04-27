The vehicle is a transformation carried out by the Lanzante specialist

Seeks to honor McLaren F1 GTR Long Tail

The McLaren P1 GTR-18 is a special edition of the Woking hypercar retouched by the British specialist Lanzante that modifies its aerodynamics and, in addition, sports one of the most recognizable decorations in the history of the competition.

The British specialist Pitcher is responsible for creating the McLaren P1 GTR-18, a special hypercar edition of which six units will be manufactured, all of them homologated to circulate on the street. It is a tall rival for models like the Aston Martin Valkyrie or the Mercedes-AMG ONE. The goal of this creation is to pay tribute to one of McLaren’s most remembered models, the F1 GTR Longtail.

MCLAREN P1 GTR-18: OUTDOOR

The McLaren P1 GTR-18 It stands out for an aggressive aerodynamics in which two elements are newly invoiced, such as the front splitter, now larger, and the rear spoiler, which follows the same recipe. These and other changes make the aerodynamic load of the car increase by 40% compared to the original.

The decoration of the first unit of the McLaren P1 GTR-18 reminiscent of the Gulf of yesteryear, with the colors blue and orange as the main protagonists. However, the commercial logos and the bib number of the F1 GTR Longtail original. In addition, some parts of carbon fiber are exposed.

The colors that the five units that remain to be made will look remains to be seen. Lanzante ensures that all of them will be personalized.

MCLAREN P1 GTR-18: INTERIOR

The interior of the McLaren P1 GTR-18 it is everything a racing car should be. So much so that it is difficult to assimilate that something like this can be driven on the street. Carbon fiber is a constant, as are materials such as Alcantara, present in both seats and doors.

The seats are bacquets competition with blue six-point harnesses. This is also present on the doors, since there is a fabric handle on them to facilitate handling. This solution seeks, like many others, to save as much weight as possible.

MCLAREN P1 GTR.18: EQUIPMENT

Lanzante has not yet revealed many details about the equipment of the McLaren P1 GTR-18, although it is known that the customer will receive carbon fiber keys tinted to match the rest of the vehicle.

Another curious detail is that with the car comes a set of headphones and a microphone so that the driver and passenger can communicate despite the noise generated by the engine.

MCLAREN P1 GTR-18: MECHANICAL

Lanzante has not communicated anything about the engine of the McLaren P1 GTR-18, in such a way that it is intuited that the original mechanics are maintained. It is, therefore, a hybrid engine composed of a 3.8-liter twin-turbo gasoline V8 that alone develops 800 horsepower, a figure to which the 200 of the electrical part is added to give a total of 1,000 horses.

MCLAREN P1 GTR-18: PRICE

The price of McLaren P1 GTR-18 It is unknown, although it surely exceeds that of the series model, which is, at the current exchange rate, 2.2 million euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/27/2020 Lanzante presents the new McLaren P1 GTR-18.

