Explains that they negotiated regardless of whether the Ferrari seat could be released

Brown reveals he’s been behind Ricciardo since he left Red Bull

McLaren boss Zak Brown has explained that Sebastian Vettel was never considered an option to accompany Lando Norris in 2021. The American explains that the race was only between Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo.

Some rumors linked Vettel to McLaren for 2021 because of his friendship with team principal Andreas Seidl, however Zak Brown makes it clear that the German was never an option for them.

“Obviously Seb is an impressive driver and a four-time world champion, but I think we were already ahead in the preseason and we knew it would be Daniel or Carlos. We did not entertain anyone beyond that and when Seb announced his news, we already had advanced negotiations So, “Brown explains in remarks for Sky.

Zak, who attended Vettel’s announcement as a fan, believes that the coexistence this year between Seb and Ferrari will not be easy and he expects fireworks similar to episodes such as the one of the touch between the Ferrari in Brazil.

“Clearly there is not a good environment inside the Ferrari garage right now with the drivers and the management, it doesn’t seem like a happy family right now. I think that will make us have an exciting competition in 2020 because in Brazil we saw the fireworks that were inevitable and I hope more this year “, he anticipates.

On the future of the German, Brown thinks that the only option Vettel has other than withdrawal is Renault, but he finds it difficult for the four-time champion to agree to go to a team under construction.

“It seems like there isn’t an opportunity for Vettel in Mercedes or Red Bull, there isn’t in either McLaren or Ferrari, so the next best team is Renault. The next question is … does Sebastian want to go to a team that probably won’t Are you going to win in 2021? They are a great team and they should be promoted on the grid, but I think that unless Seb wants to start a trip with a team under construction, he will end up leaving the sport unfortunately, “he says.

Brown explains that McLaren had been behind Ricciardo for some time, as we explain here. McLaren boss reveals they started talking to Carlos in preseason

“We went for Daniel two years ago and we didn’t get him very close, so we have been Daniel fans for some time. Obviously he went to Renault and we signed Carlos and Lando, who have done a fantastic job. But because of how they have developed things, we ended contract with Carlos for 2021 and we had some opportunities, “points Brown.

“We are going to miss Carlos, who has done a fantastic job, but now we are going to have a seven Grand Prix winner in the car and we couldn’t be more excited,” says Brown, who explains that these negotiations occurred at Vettel’s margin of motion.

“I have learned that in F1 you cannot expect anything except the unexpected. We started talking to Carlos in preseason about his future with us and if he wanted to drive for McLaren or Ferrari. We have a very solid and open relationship with Carlos, with his representative and with her father, “he explains.

“This did not come as a surprise given how quickly we announced Daniel and how quickly Carlos announced what he was going to do. We were united throughout the process. I think these movements probably would have happened with or without the covid-19 because we had started to talk before the covid-19 “, makes it clear Brown to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.