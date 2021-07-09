McLaren needs to be realistic despite success in Austria

Lando Norris qualified in the front row in the Red Bull Ring and was ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the early stages of the competition.

After Hamilton lost his pace due to damage, Norris caught up with the defending champion to finish third, trailing only Valtteri Bottas on a five-second penalty for forcing Sergio Pérez off the track.

However, even though the overall pace was positive, the Woking team manager, Andreas Seidl, was very cautious when thinking that they could repeat this type of performance in other circuits.

The manager stressed that although the updates to the McLaren MCL35M They improved their pace, the long straights and high-speed corners of the Red Bull Ring played into the specs of their car.

“I think we have to be realistic, it was a track that suited our car,” explained Seidl.

“What was positive to see is that compared to last weekend, with the developments and with the fine-tuning that we did also with the configuration, we definitely took a step forward in terms of performance, both in qualifying and in the race”.

“That allowed us to be in a position to fight with some of the best cars.”

“But for example, I don’t know what problems Mercedes or Lewis had, which gave us a chance to get a podium thanks to our own performance, which is great.”

Andreas Seidl celebrates with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo after 2021 Austrian GP

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Seidl had said before the race that, realistically, McLaren’s best hope was fifth place, as the team believed they didn’t have the speed to beat the Mercedes or Red Bulls on sheer performance.

The manager is clear that Austria was positive for the pace of the McLaren, but they cannot hope to repeat that everywhere.

“We can’t see things that aren’t there,” he said.

“You have to be realistic, and if we look at last weekend’s race for example and now that we are here, on the same track, a weekend later, we had no chance of fighting with these four cars because there was a big difference. ”.

“We knew we would have a better car compared to last weekend, but we couldn’t expect that we could fight them that way.”

“At the same time, we don’t know what problems they have had: especially Mercedes.”

“We know exactly where we are as a team, we know what the deficit is. We know what the deficit is also on the team side in terms of infrastructure and so on. So it is not a surprise that we are where we are.”

“We are on the way and we have a clear plan of how we want to reduce this deficit and that takes some years, but the good thing is that we are taking steps.”

“We are ambitious, but there is no magic. I just think it’s always good to have a sense of realism, and not get carried away by results like Austria’s, which are great and energize the team.”

“But that doesn’t change the picture, the realistic picture that we have as to where we are.”

