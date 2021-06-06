McLaren mourns the death of Mansour Ojjeh

06/06/2021 at 1:24 PM CEST

Mansour ojjeh, co-owner of McLaren and shareholder of the company since 1984, being a principal partner at the time of Ron Dennis, He passed away this morning at the age of 68. He had retired in June 2020 when he left his position on the McLaren board to his son Sultan.

Mansour Ojjeh and Ron Dennis They formed a productive partnership that lasted three decades, until the relationship between them deteriorated and ended in rupture. In 2013 Ojjeh underwent a double lung transplant.

“With great regret, McLaren Racing announces the death of Mansour Ojjeh, a McLaren shareholder since 1984,” reads a statement from the team published before the start of the Azerbaijan GP. “Mr. Ojjeh passed away peacefully at the age of 68 this morning in Geneva, accompanied by his family. All the people at McLaren Racing mourn his loss and send their deepest condolences to the family.”

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, also had a word for him. “Mansour had been a part of the soul of this team for almost 40 years and has been an intrinsic part of its success. He was a careerist. Ultra competitive, determined, passionate and above all an athlete. His love for the team was well visible and all of us who have had the privilege of working at McLaren will remember him as an impressive person, but also humble, human, a father figure who taught us to fight adversity and to be resilient. “