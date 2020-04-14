With #McLarenTechClub he knows the technology, development and everything behind the McLaren cars through the short films that the company has created to pamper its fans

McLaren It has been characterized by being a firm of cars which has supercars They fall in love with the naked eye, but have you ever wondered what the process is behind reaching the end result and being able to see those majestic cars rolling down the streets?

As well, McLaren has set to work and decided to create a series of short films that you can enjoy through the social networks McLaren, Youtube channels and from the website cars.mclaren.com, and where you can find all the necessary information to know a little more about the brand.

He McLaren Tech Club It is designed for those who want to delve into the core of every McLaren car and at the same time increase their automotive knowledge with episodes exploring the innovative technologies developed by McLaren designers and engineers.

McLaren 570S.

Credit: Courtesy McLaren.

He first chapter called “How does the McLaren Elva keep you comfortable at 70 mph without a windshield?”, this episode looks at the active air management system of the new Elva, the latest McLaren Ultimate Series roadster and everything around a car. no roof, windshield or windows.

He second episode It’s called: “What Makes the McLaren Senna GTR’s Wing Design So Unique?” In this chapter, we see Esteban Palazzo, lead designer at McLaren Automotive talking about the amazing carbon fiber rear wing.

According to the MSN autos portal, the content of the McLaren Tech Club is designed for viewers of all ages and the next chapters will include an explanation of Ignition Cut Technology and an exploration of the design of the new McLaren 765LT.

