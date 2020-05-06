McLaren has left Formula 1 cars parked and covered with tarpaulins to dedicate itself fully to the manufacture of medical equipment to combat SARS-CoV-2

McLaren is not indifferent to the shock that the world is experiencing due to the affectation derived from coronavirus, that is why it decided to be part of the brands of cars They are assisting the health sectors to manufacture medical respirators that serve as an aid in the treatment of infected patients.

Through the Ventilator Challenge, the British firm is investing all its knowledge and technology to create time trial respirators for Intensive Care Units.

Zak Brown, executive director of McLaren F1, showed how the facilities in which some of the most advanced parts of the world applied to their cars are created, have now become something different, now the mission of the engineers and mechanics of McLaren has focused on creating parts to assemble respirators.

Take a look at the work going on at McLaren HQ to help produce medical ventilators and trolleys for the @VentilatorU consortium, as @ZBrownCEO shows us around. pic.twitter.com/01h9UK9zmL – McLaren (@ McLarenF1) May 5, 2020

Through a shared video, you can see the production of the carts on which the respirators are mounted, in addition to the respirators themselves and the valves that compose them within the redesigned system.

According to the Motorpasion portal, approximately 70 employees of the Formula 1 team are currently assigned to the manufacture of trolleys and the internal components of the fans, taking advantage of the British team’s ability to create high-precision parts.

It should be noted that McLaren It is not the only firm that has joined the creation of respirators, as brands such as Ford, Airbus, Mercedes-AMG, Red bull, Williams, Renault or Haas so have they.

The team of Mercedes-AMG F1, has been one of the most active in this conversion, since they were in charge of creating an innovative design for the respirators and have been able to carry a production rate of 1,000 units per day.

