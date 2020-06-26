McLaren stands in solidarity in these difficult times and joins the #WeRaceAsOne initiative to combat racism and support those affected by COVID

The times we are currently going through are not easy, starting with all the effects that the pandemic has left in its wake. Coronavirus. Undoubtedly, these are times when we need to be united to emerge afloat in any situation that threatens the integrity of any human being.

As if this were not enough, the signs of racism against people of color have continued to show that we still have a long way to go to revolutionize as a society, which is why it is essential to keep constantly fighting against this type of situation.

An example of this is McLaren F1 and the rest of F1 teams, who have joined the initiative #WeRaceAsOne (We run as one) which seeks combat racism and support those affected by COVID-19.

As a sign of this fight, McLaren will carry a rainbow flag in their cars and the racing suits of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

McLaren is proud to pledge its support to F1's #WeRaceAsOne initiative. Read more on how we're uniting with Formula 1 to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis and supporting its increased efforts to improve diversity and opportunity across the sport.

This initiative also seeks to promote diversity in motorsports, and continue in the fight against discrimination. McLaren will carry a ‘End Racism‘(End racism) in both cars, and the hashtag #WeRaceAsOne it will also occupy a prominent space.

“We fully support Formula 1 in the #WeRaceAsOne campaign on the return to racing. Formula 1 and McLaren have a truly global audience, and we know that our return to the track is a great opportunity for our sport to have a global impact, helping those most affected by the Covid-19 crisis and resisting together the plague of racism, as we work steadily to build an even stronger culture of diversity, inclusion and equality in our team and our sport, ”shared the CEO of McLaren, Zak Brown.

