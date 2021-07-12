McLaren is clear about the replacement for Norris if the Englishman loses all the points

Country Norris it is on the edge of the abyss. If last year we already saw several pilots missing some Big prize because of coronavirus, This year something similar could occur, although in this case because of the points card. All pilots have a Super license with a total of 12 points, which are spent as infractions are made worthy of sanction by the Race Direction. If you go over those 12 points in the same calendar year, the punishment is to skip a race. But if more than a year passes since the points sanction, those specific points are recovered. considering all this, Lando Norris you must be very careful. With the sanction imposed on him for his incident with Pérez, when the Mexican went through the gravel at the beginning complaining that the British had not left him space, Lando accumulated 10 penalty points in the same calendar year, remaining only two away from the exclusion of a Big prize.

However, at Silverstone he will recover two more points, which will leave him with four points available in his Super License. But despite this, the McLaren must be very careful.

The head of the Woking team, Andreas Seidl, spoke about this in statements to the Dutch television ‘RTL’. “We are not calm. There is a risk that Lando will miss a race ”, said the German, who admitted that if the case arose and Norris had to lose a race, they are already clear about which driver would replace him. For Seidl, “the first option is Stoffel Vandoorne.”