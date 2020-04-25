The American believes that this measure evidences a financial emergency

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, has confirmed that the Woking team has not received any advance payment from Liberty Media. The American believes that this measure shows how much some teams suffer to survive within the sport.

McLaren has not received any advance money from Formula 1. The Woking team is one of the brands that most depends on the income from the television rights of the Great Circus.

Most of their workers have received an ERTE due to the coronavirus crisis and Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris have lowered their wages to help their colleagues.

“We have not received any advance or any special payment. I have not yet checked all my email, but I do not think there is anything in it, “he said in statements to the German portal Motorsport-Total.com.

“About a billion dollars is distributed among the teams. It is a lot of money that would be lost. If we do not run, we will have to find solutions to the lack of income,” he added.

Brown believes that this measure to advance payments to the teams is a sign of financial urgency for some entities. You think Liberty Media has acted correctly.

“This only shows the urgent need that some teams have right now. I am glad that they have intervened and helped the teams. “But Brown warns that it is only a temporary solution:” The one who borrows money only asks for time. ”

It is unknown when the 2020 Formula 1 season will begin. Right now it sounds strong that there is a double date in Austria behind closed doors. Nothing is closed and Brown demands that the plans be clarified.

“We need a hypothetical scenario. We move without knowing anything. We have all created possible financial situations for ourselves, but the consequences if we do not run are very threatening for all of Formula 1, “said Brown to finish.

