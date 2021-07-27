McLaren GT Ride-On: The toy car your kids will yearn for

Back to childhood. If we were to do a survey, this would be one of the most repeated wishes by the adults to whom we ask this question. The reasons can be many and varied, but there is a very powerful one: return to unique moments that marked our existence. But also, if we find a “burnout of the four wheels” it is not the only reason. Surely you are thinking of meeting again with a brand or car that marked you with fire.

Well, those responsible for brands know that childhood is very important to build a hobby. More if it is to the four wheels and, for that reason, they do not “cringe” when creating marketing actions to capture the attention of parents. Mclaren is one of the most active, since in recent years it has presented up to three models of electrified children’s cars: P1, 720S Y Senna. Now they come back with a room, the McLaren GT Ride-On.

eye! The McLaren GR Ride-On can include, optionally, even infotainment system …

If we take a look at the McLaren GT Ride-On aesthetics We will see that it shares many design elements with the GT. First, because it retains the dihedral or optical opening doors. In addition, it adds a small functional storage trunk and a brake pedal with working LED lights. But the thing does not stop there, because it has functional controls on the dash with key start that activates the engine sounds McLaren.

For the most gourmet young people, indicate that its bodywork is available in six shades: Burnished Copper, Silica White, Onyx Black, McLaren Orange, Amaranth Red and Burton Blue. But this is not the best of all, because inside we will see that there is not even a complete infotainment system. With it you can play files from a USB device or SD card and even view them on an MP4 screen that, curiously, is optional.

According to statements by Hayley Robinson, McLaren Automotive Merchandise, Licensing and Partnerships Manager …

“At McLaren Automotive, our goal is inspire the future generation of supercar enthusiasts. The new GT Ride-On allows even the smallest fans to discover the magic of our pioneering supercars. We pride ourselves on developing and encouraging younger minds and seeking create the next generation of automotive drivers, engineers and designers«

His performance or battery life they have not communicated anything, but their official price. The “access” version has a fee of 163 British Pounds (€ 189.71) and the most complete (with all the options included) amounts to 234 Pounds (€ 272.34). It doesn’t seem like a great price for such an exclusive and elite toy. It will be available in the coming weeks but we still do not know if it will arrive in Spain. Young patience …

