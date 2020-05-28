The Group discloses its financial results for the first quarter

The drop in car sales by the covid-19, the main drop in income

McLaren’s bad economic moment is reflected in its economic results for the first quarter of 2020, in which they suffered a loss of income of more than 190 million euros compared to the same period last year.

The McLaren Group records revenue losses of 194 million euros in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to the GP Fans website.

These results are the reason for the firing of 1,200 people announced by the company this week, a move that means they are ditching 30% of their current workforce. It is made up of 4,000 people, divided into the three departments of the company, Competition, McLaren Automotive and McLaren Applied Technologies.

McLaren’s overall revenue has dropped from € 316 million to € 121 million this year and the Group has stopped earning € 24 million in gross operating profit prior to deductibility of financial expenses to lose € 89 million.

The main reason for these results is the drop in car sales, caused by the covid-19, which fell from 953 units to just 307. As for the competition division, revenue fell 4.8 million euros because the money to be distributed from Formula 1 prizes was less and the sale of its historic cars in 2019. However, these figures were offset by an increase of 4.5 million euros in new sponsorship agreements.

This situation forced McLaren to lay off 3,000 employees at the beginning of the year. The 1,000 workers who stayed at the company accepted a 20% pay cut.

The shareholders injected 334 million pounds into the Group to help them during the covid-19 crisis and now McLaren, who is in a difficult situation, is studying different ways of financing to get the budget they need, 335 million euros.

.