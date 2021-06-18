McLaren F1 Team partners with Tezos to develop blockchain and NFT

The famous Formula 1 team, McLaren Racing, has announced a partnership with Tezos for the development of blockchain and NFT.

The announcement was made on Thursday June 17 by the McLaren Racing team through their Twitter account.

Twitter ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/YyobPFYUNqMQh27LmJkV_w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTExMTguODcyNzY3ODU3MTQz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/NGRmjtwbaxqUkKU4A3H1.w–~B/aD03MTE7dz00NDg7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/c8e00bb2095e1fa1a448bd9e8737d042″/> Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/YyobPFYUNqMQh27LmJkV_w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTExMTguODcyNzY3ODU3MTQz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/NGRmjtwbaxqUkKU4A3H1.w–~B/aD03MTE7dz00NDg7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/c8e00bb2095e1fa1a448bd9e8737d042″ class=”caas-img”/>

Partnership for F1, IndyCar and eSports

According to an official statement from the 8-time F1 constructors’ championship team, McLaren Racing selected Tezos for a multi-year technical partnership in Formula 1, IndyCar and eSports:

“Tezos, the world’s most advanced blockchain, is the team’s official blockchain partner and McLaren will use the upgradeable and energy-efficient network to create a non-fungible token (NFT) experience for fans.”

At the same time, Mclaren Racing CEO Zack Brown expressed his enthusiasm via Twitter:

Delighted to have selected Tezos, the energy efficient blockchain, to become the team’s official technical partner in a new multi-year partnership between Formula 1, INDYCAR and eSports. Welcome to the family, @tezos ”.

Twitter ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/UggrccykdZitcwY8ysN0cg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU3MS4xNTk2NjM4NjU1NDYy/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/c7gWCgUvjzJljz_tMOIhRQ–~B/aD0zNTQ7dz01OTU7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/69556af780dca57373e969e653613f43″/> Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/UggrccykdZitcwY8ysN0cg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU3MS4xNTk2NjM4NjU1NDYy/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/c7gWCgUvjzJljz_tMOIhRQ–~B/aD0zNTQ7dz01OTU7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/69556af780dca57373e969e653613f43″ class=”caas-img”/>

Aiming for sustainability

The statement highlights that McLaren and Tezos aim for sustainability, in order to ensure that the impact of this new medium to share creative expression not offset by unnecessarily high power consumption.

“Tezos’s pioneering Proof-of-Stake mechanism is a significantly more energy efficient approach to protecting your network using two million times less power than Proof-of-Work networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This allows Tezos to run cleanly, with minimal energy consumption and a negligible carbon footprint. “

Thanks to the partnership, the Tezos brand will be represented on the McLaren Formula 1 team and the Arrow McLaren SP team, including the race suits of their respective drivers.

This is not Tezos’ first foray into the world’s most famous motorsport. Last May, Red Bull Racing Honda announced a partnership with Tezos as an official team partner, as reported by BeInCrypto.

The post McLaren F1 Team partners with Tezos to develop blockchain and NFT was first seen on BeInCrypto.