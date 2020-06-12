The figure of Sonic the Hedgehog comes out of hiding after 27 years

Dennis thought the trophy was too flashy to show it

McLaren already openly displays in its windows the famous Sega trophy that Ayrton Senna achieved with his victory in the 1993 European Grand Prix. More than 25 years later, the figure of the character Sonic the Hedgehog already appears in the McLaren Technology Center after to be all these years … on a factory shelf!

The 1993 Donington Park race will be remembered for Ayrton Senna’s incredible opening lap in the rain. The Brazilian went from fourth position to lead the race in a single lap with his McLaren MP4 / 8 against the imposing Williams of Damon Hill and Alain Prost.

Senna didn’t let go of first place and saw the checkered flag with more than a minute and 20 seconds over Hill and doubled all drivers, including Prost who finished third. Without a doubt, one of the most memorable performances of the Sao Paulo legend.

11 April 1993 Senna wins the iconic SEGA trophy at Donington Park after one of his finest drives. June 12, 2020 The trophy returns to MTC. You asked, we listened! pic.twitter.com/VubK4qz8bh – McLaren (@ McLarenF1) June 12, 2020

The podium ceremony was most picturesque. Senna and the two men from Williams were joined by a new protagonist: the famous video game character Sonic the Hedgehog from the Japanese brand Sega. The sponsor’s trophy was a miniature representation of the blue hedgehog and despite its symbolic value of triumph, Ron Dennis was not overly amused.

So much so that the then team director decided not to expose this trophy won by Senna in the windows of the McLaren Technology Center because he thought it was too cumbersome. Of course, the Brazilian received another conventional award after the podium without the image of Sega. The fans, since they knew this story, did not stop pressing the British brand to place Sonic next to the rest of the cups.

A total of 27 years, 2 months and a day have passed, and in the end, McLaren already boasts the trophy as one more. Now where was Sonic during all this time? As the Woking entity itself unveiled a couple of years ago, the trophy was on a factory shelf.

You mean this little thing? pic.twitter.com/CZwKrowFHS – McLaren (@ McLarenF1) April 11, 2018

This photograph that McLaren posted caused a lot of controversy. If you look closely, the position of the doll’s arms is not the same in the image of the celebration of Senna and in the latter. For this reason, fans assumed it was not the original trophy and that the real one had been lost along the way. The British replied that the limbs of the figure … are mobile!

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard